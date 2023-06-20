Pakistan High Commission issues 473 visas to pilgrims to attend death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims on Monday to attend the annual death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh which is due to be held in Pakistan from June 21-30.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires Salman Sharif wished the pilgrims a “rewarding and fulfilling journey.”

“On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, @PakinIndia has issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2023,” Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi tweeted.

“Cd’A Salman Sharif extended heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a rewarding and fulfilling journey. During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Gurdwaras at Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib,” it further added. On the occasion of Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, @PakinIndia has issued 473 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2023.@ForeignOfficePk@salmansharif_pk — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) June 19, 2023 ×

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had earlier issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.

This move is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

The pilgrims will visit a number of holy sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib during their stay in Pakistan. 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims attended Baisakhi festivities in Pakistan Earlier, around 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims celebrated Baisakhi festival in Pakistan in the month of April.

"In the celebrations of the Sikh festival - Vaisakhi commonly known Baisakhi - 2,470 pilgrims arrived here from India under the leadership of Parbandhak Committee Shiromani Gurdwara's Sardar Amarjit Singh," news agency PTI quoted Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi as saying.

Hashmi said the Sikh pilgrims were sent to Nankana Sahib under strict security.

(With inputs from agencies)