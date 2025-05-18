Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, as per reports, is set to travel to China on Monday (May 19) for an official visit.

As per a Samaa TV report citing sources, Dar would brief his Chinese counterparts on the escalating tensions between Pakistan and its neighbour India.

Dar's China visit

The Pakistani Deputy PM's China visit comes as tensions with India reach new heights in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Dar, as per the report, will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments on the trip.

There, the delegation would engage with Chinese counterparts and discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, with a particular focus on the escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

The latest conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan had sparked global concerns that it could spiral into a full-blown war before a ceasefire was announced by United States President Donald Trump.

From Pahalgam to Sindoor

On April 22, terrorists mercilessly gunned down 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

In retaliation, in the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, where the military carried out cross-border strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism.

At the time, in an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.