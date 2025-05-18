LOGIN
Published: May 18, 2025, 15:22 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 15:22 IST
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif admits he was swimming during India's Operation Sindoor strikes
Videos May 18, 2025, 15:22 IST

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif admits he was swimming during India's Operation Sindoor strikes

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif admitted he was swimming at the time India conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

