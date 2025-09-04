Pakistan minister Hanif Abbasi called out Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his comments on the floods in the country, this isn’t the first time the latter has been mentioned in a debate. While discussing the floods in the country, Abbasi highlighted how the defence minister is taking potshots at the government. He noted it as his claim to fame on social media. Asif called the recent devastation a ‘man-made disaster’ and Abbasi said these remarks were made against the parliament only to gain publicity.



Asif had questioned the system and the infrastructure, to which Abbasi said, being in the ruling government, the defence minister is speaking the language of the opposition. He said, “If this is what they have to say, then they should exit the government and sit in the opposition, as such language does not suit treasury members.”

The defence minister’s comments also come at a time when the country is not only reeling under the impact of torrential rain leading to floods, but also a health scare. Risk of water-borne diseases is on the rise, and hospitals are already catering to the situation.