As the Punjab region in both India and Pakistan is inundated with water due to persistent rain, there is a video of US President Donald Trump blaming India for the floods. Trump can be seen sitting in his office, addressing reporters, where he says, ‘it's not just climate, it’s not just rain, but it’s India.’ The video is revealed to be AI-generated, and PIB has confirmed this.

In the altered video, Trump can be seen saying, “Let me tell you the truth, and nobody tells the truth like I do. The horrible floods in Pakistan, the destruction, the tragedy, it’s not just climate, it’s not just rain, but it’s India. Believe me, India opened their dams in Kashmir, very unfair, very dangerous. They opened the gate and millions of tons of water came gushing into Pakistan through Ravi, through Chenab, through Sutlej.”