/Pakistan Afghanistan conflict: Islamabad is 'doing terrifically well', says Trump. Will the US Prez intervene?

Cross-border fighting between Afghanistan Taliban and Pakistani forces has escalated to the extent that Pakistan on Friday (Feb 27) declared "open war" against Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities. Pakistani army has claimed to have killed more than 270 Taliban fighters and injured over 400 others in airstrikes. The escalation has led to world leaders including US showing concerns.

Will Trump intervene?

Responding to a question on the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan Taliban, US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan and its "great Prime Minister, General".

“Well, I would (intervene), but I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well. Very, very well. You have a great Prime Minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader, two of the people that I really respect a lot,” said Trump.

This means, the US President has not completely closed the doors on mediating between the two nations. However, any immediate step by Trump doesn't seem like a possibility.

Praising Pakistani leadership further he said, Islamabad is “doing terrifically well” in its border clashes with Afghanistan.

Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict

The cross‑border attacks and deadly clashes along the Durand Line, the bone of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan prompted the Pakistani air force to launch an air strike against Afghanistan Taliban.

Pakistan claims it launched the strike to target Militant hideouts it believes launched attacks against its forces from Afghan territory.