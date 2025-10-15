/Pakistan-Afghan clashes erupts again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Why are these neighbours exchanging deadliest fire in years

In a major escalation on Tuesday night (Oct 14-15), clashes once again broke out between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban along the border in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani state media accused Afghan troops of starting “unprovoked” gunfire, which Pakistani forces said they successfully pushed back, damaging Afghan tanks and military positions. A deputy police spokesperson from Afghanistan’s Khost province confirmed the fighting but did not provide further details. Reports suggested that a senior Fitna al-Khawarij commander was killed.

This incident marks the second firing exchange within a week along the extensive Afghanistan-Pakistan border. According to Pakistan’s official media, Afghan troops and Pakistani Taliban militants jointly attacked a Pakistani post without provocation, leading to a strong Pakistani military response in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistani officials also said their forces destroyed a large Pakistani Taliban training camp during these operations.

Despite no immediate statement from Pakistan’s military, tensions have been high since Saturday, when several border regions saw fighting that resulted in numerous casualties on both sides. After mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Taliban halted its military operations around midnight.

Meanwhile, Both sides reported very different casualty figures. Kabul claimed it killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in retaliation for repeated border violations, while Pakistan reported fewer losses and claimed heavy casualties suffered by Taliban-linked militants. Islamabad maintains it targets Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts, accusing Kabul of sheltering the group, a charge denied by the Afghan government, which says it does not allow its territory to be used against other nations.

Why are these neighbours exchanging deadliest fire in years

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a long, complicated history shaped by their rugged 1,600-mile border, known as the Durand Line, which has been a source of frequent clashes. Pakistan supported the Taliban during their insurgency against the Afghan government in the early 2000s, aiming to influence the region’s political landscape. But, historically, Pakistan has blamed the Afghan Taliban government for harbouring the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group blamed for many attacks inside Pakistan. Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021, violence in Pakistan has increased, heightening tensions between the two neighbours. The return of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) intensified violence, with hundreds of attacks targeting Pakistani forces. In response to recent assaults, Pakistan closed major border crossings and made clear it will not tolerate Afghan soil being used for attacks.