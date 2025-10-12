/Afghan FM Muttaqi blames ‘technical issue’ for not inviting women journos; holds second presser with women

After facing massive backlash over not inviting women journalists to a press conference, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday (Oct 12) blamed a “technical issue” over the controversy during his visit to India. He added that the decision was not deliberately taken based on gender discrimination. Muttaqi also called another press conference on Sunday, this time inviting women journalists.

“With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided,” Muttaqi said. “The participation list that was presented was very specific. It was more of a technical issue... Our colleagues had decided to send an invitation to a specific list of journalists, and there was no other intention apart from this.”

What was the controversy?

Earlier this week, several journalists, media outlets, and opposition leaders expressed outrage after women were not invited to Muttaqi’s press conference at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi on Friday (Oct 10). Many women journalists claimed that they were denied entry. The briefing took place after the Taliban minister held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following the massive controversy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement clarifying that it had no involvement in the media interaction held by the Afghan foreign minister.

“MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday (Oct 11).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding clarification on the incident.