Pakistan: 2 children killed, 3 in critical condition after allegedly drinking ‘poisoned milkshake’

In a shocking incident, two children lost their lives and three more were left in critical condition after allegedly drinking poisoned milkshake in Pakistan Punjab's Sahiwal, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details that have emerged, a man from Sahiwal prepared a milkshake for his five children, and after they drank it, their condition deteriorated.

As per ARY news reports, they were immediately shifted to Teaching Hospital, but seven-month-old Anas and three-year-old Haram were declared dead.

The condition of 13-year-old Abeeha, 11-year-old Faiqa, and 6-year-old Emaan still remains critical.

Children die due to mysterious illness

Earlier, in the month of January, at least 16 children out of 19 people succumbed to a mysterious fever in Muhammad Ali Laghari goth in Karachi’s Kemari District.

Director of Health Services Abdul Hameed Jumani stated that the families of the people who died due to the mysterious illness confirmed that the deceased had swelling in the throat, high fever and faced difficulty in breathing.

The official also said that the residents had complained of a strange smell in the area.

Kemari's Deputy Commissioner Mukhtar Ali Abro said that a factory owner was detained by them.

"We have called the provincial environmental agency as well which has collected samples from three factories which were operating in the area," he said.

The DC further said that the smoke from factories due to the burning of plastic and other harmful chemicals was the main reason behind the spread of diseases among children.

He further added that the smoke affected the throat of the children and later symptoms like pneumonia appeared among them.

One family's six members lost their lives due to a mysterious illness while a man lost his three children and wife after they suffered a similar illness.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE