Owners of rainbow Swatch watch in Malaysia to be jailed for 3 years: Here’s why

The Malaysian government, on Thursday (August 10) said that the owners and sellers of rainbow-coloured watchers made by the Swiss watchmaker Swatch could face three years in prison after the ban on what it described as the brand’s “LGBTQ related” products claiming it could “harm morals”.

Malaysian government about the ban

According to a ban notice issued by Malaysia’s law enforcement unit at the interior ministry, anyone who “prints, imports, produces…or has in his possession” such timepieces bearing what it called “LGBT elements” faces a jail term of up to three years.

The government has also said that any person found wearing or distributing the watches could also be fined 20,000 Malaysian ringgit ($4,362). “The Malaysian government is committed to preventing the spread of elements that are harmful or may be harmful to morals,” said the ministry.

Notably, homosexuality is outlawed in the Muslim-majority country and LGBTQ+ people face discrimination.

The watches “may harm…the interests of the nation by promoting, supporting and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement that is not accepted by the general public,” the statement added.

172 watches seized

The recent ban also comes months after interior ministry department officials raided Swatch stores at 11 shopping malls across the country, earlier this year, including in the capital, Kuala Lumpur and confiscated rainbow-coloured watches made by Swatch that celebrate LGBTQ+ rights.

A ministry official told AFP, in May that 172 watches worth $14,000 were seized in raids because they bore the “LGBTQ” acronym and had six colours instead of the seven in a rainbow. The six-colour rainbow Pride flag is one of the most well-known LGBTQ symbols globally.

At the time, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said he was disappointed and concerned. “We strongly contest that our collection of watches using rainbow colours and having a message of peace and love could be harmful for whomever,” said Hayek, in a statement to Reuters.

In June, Swatch filed a lawsuit against the Malaysian government over the seizure, writing that the watches “did not promote any sexual activity but merely a fun and joyous expression of peace and love”.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE