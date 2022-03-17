Google Play pulls down Malaysia government's 'gay conversion' app

Google Play has pulled down an app made by Malaysian apps with a view to help members of LGBT community 'back to nature'. The app was reportedly found to have violated the platform's guidelines.

The app was released for the first time in 2016.

Malaysia government's Islamic Development Department recently promoted the app on Twitter. The department said that the app helped members of LGBTI community return to a state of so-called purity.

The ministry also said that the app has an e-book that details a gay man who "abandon", "homosexual behaviour".

“Whenever an app is flagged to us, we investigate against our Play store policies and if violations are found we take appropriate action to maintain a trusted experience for all.” said Google in a statement sent to The Guardian.

The app is no longer available on Google Play Store.

No immediate reaction from the Malaysian government was reported.

There is a surmise that such step are being taken by the government for electoral gains since elections are just around the corner.

There is widespread discrimination against LGBT community. Some laws in the country prohibit same-sex relationships.

Experts have been quoted in the media as saying that demonisation of LGBT community is likely to increase as elections draw closer.