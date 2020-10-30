Our hearts with people of France, says Trump on terror attack

As President Macron vowed to fight against terrorism in the aftermath of the Nice attack in which three people were killed and a woman was beheaded, US President in a tweet said, "Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest ally in this fight."

Watch:

"These radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it!, the US President said.

Our hearts are with the people of France. America stands with our oldest Ally in this fight. These Radical Islamic terrorist attacks must stop immediately. No country, France or otherwise can long put up with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020 ×

Macron said, "France will not give up on our values," while denouncing the "Islamic terrorist attack" in Nice.

Also Read: World leaders condemn deadly stabbings

French President Macron after visiting Nice where the terror attack took place on Thursday said that there will be increased security for churches and schools.

"France has been attacked by terrorists," the French president said, adding, "7,000 have been soldiers to be mobilised for security."

"France must never give-in and must show unity," Macron urged citizens.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the attack was "as cowardly as it is barbaric" and told Parliament he had decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest, "attack emergency" level.

Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a terrorist attack which took place near the Notre Dame church.

The Nice mayor added that the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" after a woman was beheaded including three people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker near the Notre Dame church.