France knife attack live update: Will not give up on our values, says Macron

Macron visits Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice Photograph: AFP
Oct 29, 2020, 08.20 PM
"France will not give up on our values," Macron said while denouncing the "Islamic terrorist attack" in Nice.
Oct 29, 2020, 08.17 PM
French President Macron after visiting Nice where the terror attack took place on Thursday said that there will be increased security for churches and schools.
"France has been attacked by terrorists," the French president said, adding, "7,000 have been soldiers to be mobilised for security."
"France must never give-in and must show unity," Macron urged citizens.
Oct 29, 2020, 08.11 PM
As world leaders condemned the Nice attack, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.
I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today's heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 07.59 PM
French President Macron visited Nice after the attack with the city on high alert.
Oct 29, 2020, 07.37 PM
"Today's attack has sown death in a place of love and consolation. The Pope is aware of the situation and is close to the mourning Catholic community," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
"He prays for the victims and their loved ones, so that the violence may cease, so that we may return to look upon ourselves as brothers and sisters and not as enemies, so that the beloved French people may unite to combat evil with good", he said.
Oct 29, 2020, 05.52 PM
President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Interior Ministry to take part in a crisis meeting following the knife attack in Nice that left three people dead even as France raised its alert to the highest level nationally.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the attack was "as cowardly as it is barbaric" and told Parliament he had decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest, "attack emergency" level.
Oct 29, 2020, 05.33 PM
UK PM Johnson said he was "appalled" to hear the "barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica".
"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance," the UK PM said.
I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 29, 2020
Oct 29, 2020, 05.27 PM
Reuters reported within hours of the Nice attack, police killed a man who had threatened passersby with a handgun in Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. He was also shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), according to radio station Europe 1.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.35 PM
"The situation is now under control," police spokeswoman Florence Gavello said.
Nice Mayor Estrosi said Macron would soon be arriving in Nice as he called for churches around the country to be given added security or to be closed as a precaution.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.26 PM
Two victims died at the Basilica of Notre-Dame on the Mediterranean coast, while a third person died of injuries after seeking refuge in a nearby bar, reports said.
Oct 29, 2020, 04.19 PM
A woman was beheaded and at least three people were killed by a knife-wielding attacker near a church in the French city of Nice.
Nice mayor, Christian Estrosi said it was a terrorist attack which took place near the Notre Dame church.
The Nice mayor added that the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar". French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Nice shortly today.