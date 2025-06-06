/OpenAI x IndiaAI Mission: OpenAI launches first academy in India - Here's all you need to know

With an aim of tech boost, OpenAI has collaborated with the IndiaAI Mission under the Ministry of Information Technology and launched "OpenAI Academy", marking its first international expansion of educational platforms.

The partnership between OpenAI and IndiaAI Mission will help in building nationwide AI capabilities across sectors, offering targeted training to students, developers, educators, civil servants and entrepreneurs.

Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make the partnership formal.

OpenAI's Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon is currently in Delhi, and has been touring across Asia Pacific, covering countries including Japan, South Korea, Australia, India and Singapore.

He has been meeting the leaders of these countries as well as the governments and potential private sector partners to discuss opportunities.

As part of the program, OpenAI will host webinars and hands on workshops across six Indian cities. The academy will support the "FutureSkills" pillar of the IndiaAI Mission by widening access to AI skills training for a large audience.

According to the rollout, the program will offer a mix of digital and in-person learning, designed specifically to meet the needs of Indian population. The content will be available in both Hindi and English, as well as other additional regional languages in future, to cater wider audience.

Moreover, the OpenAI content will be available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform to assist in building the capacity of government officials.

Notably, the organisation has also planned to give up to $100,000 in API credits to 50 fellows or startups approved by the IndiaAI Mission.

It will also train one million teachers for the use of Generative AI technology and will hold hackathons across seven states, targeting approximately 25,000 students.