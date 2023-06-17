'Open for dialogue on Ukraine': Putin tells African leaders, welcomes their balanced approach on conflict

During a meeting with African leaders at the historic Konstantinovsky Palace, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation for their balanced approach to the conflict in Ukraine and emphasised Russia's openness to engaging in constructive dialogue and discussions on Ukraine conflict.

“We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want peace based on the principles of justice and consideration of the legitimate interests of the parties,” Putin said, reported Reuters. Meeting with African leaders The meeting included leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic, and the Comoro Islands. These leaders had previously visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, before their meeting with President Putin.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his stance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasising the urgent need for the conflict in Ukraine to come to an end.

He stressed that the war should be resolved through negotiations and diplomatic means. President Ramaphosa highlighted the negative impact of the ongoing conflict not only on the African continent but also on numerous countries worldwide.

"This war has to have an end... It must be settled through negotiations and through diplomatic means. This war is having a negative impact on the African continent and indeed on many other countries around the world," he said as per reports. Significance for Africa's food supply The peace mission undertaken by African leaders holds significant importance for Africa, as the region heavily relies on food and fertilizer deliveries from both Russia and Ukraine.

Watch | China targets ‘unity in thought’ with campaign on Xi’s philosophy × The war has caused disruptions to exports from one of the world's key sources of agricultural produce, affecting food security and supply chains. African leaders advocate for peace African leaders, including Senegalese President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who currently heads the African Union, expressed their desire for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

They firmly believed that dialogue and negotiations were the key to achieving a peaceful resolution. Diplomatic efforts in Kyiv The African delegation embarked on a diplomatic mission to Kyiv, where they called for peace and expressed their concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Africa. Rising grain prices had adversely affected the continent, prompting the leaders to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"There should be peace through negotiations," Ramaphosa told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ramaphosa cited Nelson Mandela multiple times during a news conference held after talks with Ukrainian President.

"To allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering," Zelensky said.

During their visit to Kyiv, the African leaders faced a tense situation as air raid sirens sounded across the city, indicating the detection of incoming Russian missiles. The delegation had to take shelter during this alarming situation. Ukrainian air force response The Ukrainian Air Force swiftly responded to the missile threat and successfully shot down 12 missiles, including six hypersonic ones. Although there were no reports of damage within the city, seven people, including two children, were wounded according to regional police, as per media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)