Ellie Rixon, an OnlyFans model, has found herself a part of the sex offenders register at the young age of 20, after pornographic “content” she created with a minor came to light.

The OnlyFans model broke down in tears as she stood in the dock after being convicted of producing and distributing indecent images of a teenage girl. Rixon reportedly engaged in this activity to fund her drug addiction.

What did Ellie Rixon do?

Rixon, as per Liverpool Echo, has been convicted of filming explicit content with the underage girl before selling it via WhatsApp.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how the 20-year-old, from Nunsford Close, Litherland, created and shared these images over several months. At the time, Rixon was 18 and 19, while the victim was 16 and 17, legally incapable of consenting to the production of such material.

The court was told that the pair initially planned to split the earnings from the pornographic content. It also heard that Rixon became aware of the girl’s true age five months into the scheme, but despite that, she continued filming and distributing the sexually explicit content.

During Monday’s (Mar 24) hearing, prosecutor Joanne Daniels detailed how the victim later alerted Merseyside Police, reporting that Rixon had “numerous indecent photographs and videos of her” and was actively selling them online.

A police investigation led to Rixon’s arrest in August 2024. The police found that she had in her possession 43 category A images, 11 category B, and 119 category C. A portion of these images had been distributed through WhatsApp, though there was no evidence of their sale on OnlyFans.

Sentencing

In court, it was suggested Rixon could have faced a six-year prison sentence. However, Judge Neil Flewitt KC confirmed that she would not serve an immediate custodial term.

Defence lawyer Lloyd Morgan argued that Rixon, who had already spent time in custody for breaching bail conditions, had shown “difference in her attitude and behaviour, a realisation perhaps”.

“If there is any such thing as a standard type case, this certainly is not it,” he said, adding, “These are two vulnerable girls, both agreeing for them (the content) to be distributed for some financial gain.”

Judge Flewitt acknowledged the complexities of the case, noting that although the victim consented to the acts, the law exists to protect the minor in such situations. He stated that Rixon had likely been exploited and made little financial gain.

“The overwhelming likelihood is that you were being exploited, both of you, by somebody else, but it is not clear who that is,” noted the judge, sentencing her to a two-year suspended sentence for two years.

Additionally, Rixon was handed a 12-month drug rehabilitation order and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement. She must also sign the sex offenders’ register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for the next ten years.

