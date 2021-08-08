Off-duty Seattle police officers fired over assault

Two off duty police officers, Alexander Everett and Caitlin Everett, who stood by during the US Capitol riots in Washington DC on January 6, have lost their jobs.

The married couple from Seattle was fired following the recommendations of an inquiry into the attack. It says that they trespassed onto restricted grounds.

Also, they stood by in the immediate vicinity of an "active insurrection".

Since the attack, at least 535 rioters have been arrested.

The decision to sack the two police officers was taken by Seattle's interim police chief Adrian Diaz.

As per the investigation, the two police officers downplayed their actions in Washington DC.

Mr Diaz said such behaviour by law enforcement officers could not be tolerated.

The couple attended the pro-Trump rally that took place before the mob entered the Capitol. They say they were yards away and did not witness the assault.

The prosecutors have so far managed to secure only a few convictions into the attack. This has been aimed at disrupting the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in last year's presidential election.