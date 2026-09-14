/Nvidia may put $10 billion into Anthropic's IPO, and Anthropic is one of its biggest customers

Nvidia is weighing an investment of up to $10 billion in Anthropic's planned initial public offering, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the discussions.

Anthropic is seeking to raise up to $100 billion at a valuation of about $2 trillion. If completed at that size, it would be the largest IPO in history. The offering is expected before the US midterm elections in November.

The talks are described as preliminary and could change.

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What An Anchor Investor Does

Nvidia is reportedly considering becoming an anchor investor — committing to buy a portion of the offering before it is marketed more broadly.

That role is more than a large order. An anchor commitment signals confidence to everyone else deciding whether to buy, and in an offering of this size, a named strategic investor at the front of the book can materially affect how much demand the rest of the process attracts.

For Anthropic, a $10 billion anchor from the world's most valuable chipmaker would be a powerful message to the market. For Nvidia, it would be a large bet on one company's public-market debut.

The Relationship Underneath

The detail that makes this more than a big investment is that Anthropic is one of Nvidia's major customers.

Frontier AI labs spend enormous sums on computing hardware, and much of that spending flows to Nvidia. A supplier investing heavily in a customer is not new or improper, and Nvidia has done it repeatedly across the AI industry. But it creates a loop worth understanding clearly.

Money Nvidia invests in Anthropic helps fund Anthropic's operations, including compute purchases, some of which return to Nvidia as revenue. That revenue is real. It is also not independent evidence of demand in the way a purchase funded entirely from outside would be.

Neither company is obliged to separate those effects, and currently no one outside them can.

Why It Would Help Both

The strategic logic runs both ways.

For Anthropic, a strategic anchor reduces the risk of a record-sized offering landing poorly. For Nvidia, a stake in a major customer offers visibility into its plans and a share of the upside if the AI buildout continues — and some protection against that customer shifting spending toward rival chips.

The Risk It Concentrates

Nvidia's fortunes already depend heavily on AI companies continuing to spend on infrastructure. An equity stake in one of the largest of those companies adds a second exposure to the same underlying bet.

If AI valuations fall, Nvidia would face lower demand for its chips and a lower value on its holdings at the same time. Those risks move together, which is precisely what makes concentrated positions of this kind worth scrutiny.

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