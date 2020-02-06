Not just powerful! Japanese passport is all set to get trendy with 'ukiyo-e' art

Japan has the world's most powerful passport and a trendy one too.

Those applying for a Japanese passport after February 4 will now get one with featuring famous art by ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai.

According to reports, the new Japanese passports will feature the "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji" series by Hokusai which was created in the 19th century.

The series features "The Great Wave off Kanagawa" - one of best-known ukiyo-e prints of Japan.

24 works from the series will be printed on 48 pages of the 10-year Japanese passport while 16 works will be printed on 32 pages of the 5-year passport.

As per the Henley Passport Index, Japan is the world's most powerful passport with access to over 190 countries without a visa or with the privilege to get a visa on arrival.

Singapore has the second most powerful passport in the world.

South Korea tied with Germany for the third spot.

European countries also performed favourably, with Finland sitting on fourth and Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark taking the fifth spot. Sweden and France sit on sixth spot on the list.

The United States dropped two places to eighth place, sharing the spot with United Kingdom, Norway, Green and Belgium. Meanwhile, Canada ranked ninth.