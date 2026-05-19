/Norway minister hails India's digital revolution as key to new green partnership

Norway's Minister of International Development has praised India's rapid digitisation as an "international leadership" example, highlighting how the two countries can learn from each other in a new strategic partnership. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit, the first visit by an Indian PM in more than four decades. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust welcomed the signing of a Green Strategic Partnership agreement focused on green transition and digital public goods.

"India was the first receiver of Norwegian development assistance in the 1950s. Today they are a main partner for us," the minister said, pointing to the evolution of bilateral ties. "We are very glad to have this partnership, especially on wind transition, when it comes to the digital public partnership."

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Aukrust was particularly effusive about India's digital achievements. In Delhi, he witnessed a cashless revolution where citizens routinely make payments using mobile phones. "That was very fascinating. I was there two years ago, and already there had been an enormous change when it comes to digitalisation," he recalled.

"I know there's a lot been happening for the last two years, so India is a real international leader, and we want to work together with you." The minister explained the joint work on digital identity as a major success. "India and Norway [are] doing together when it comes to digital ID, which has given more than 100 million people their ID in a digital way, and I mean this is a real milestone," he said.

"We have a lot to learn from each other, and to really inspire each other, and to share experience." India's ambitious digital public infrastructure, enabling everything from instant payments to paperless services for its vast population, has impressed global observers. In many parts of Delhi, wallets have become almost redundant, a transformation Aukrust described as striking.

The partnership extends beyond bilateral ties. Both countries are exploring "third country" cooperation, particularly in the Global South. "This is what we need in more international development policy, is to also work in third countries with real partnership," Aukrust said. "We look forward to continue to work with India as well with other third countries in the global south."