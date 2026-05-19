/What is Ebola? Symptoms, Congo outbreak, US travel measures and Trump’s remarks

Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo sparks global concern as the US tightens airport screening after an American tested positive
Ebola disease is caused by a group of viruses known as orthoebolaviruses, previously referred to as ebolaviruses. These viruses can lead to severe illness and, without proper treatment, may be fatal. Orthoebolaviruses were first discovered in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa.
Someone infected with Ebola disease can begin showing symptoms anywhere between 2 and 21 days after coming into contact with an orthoebolavirus, though symptoms typically appear within 8 to 10 days of exposure. Early signs of the illness often include ‘dry’ symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches, and pain. As the disease worsens, patients may develop ‘wet’ symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, and unexplained bleeding.
An American citizen has tested positive for Ebola after being exposed to the virus while working with a medical missionary group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to US officials. Dr. Satish Pillai, Ebola response incident manager at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the individual developed symptoms over the weekend and was being evacuated to Germany for treatment. The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has already claimed at least 100 lives, while more than 390 cases are suspected, according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in a statement to the BBC. The CDC also confirmed that efforts were underway to evacuate at least six other Americans who may have been exposed to the virus.
The United States is stepping up measures to curb the spread of Ebola, introducing stricter screening procedures for air travelers arriving from affected regions and temporarily halting certain visa services. The steps, announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), follow the World Health Organization’s decision to declare the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a global health emergency.
US President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 18) that he is concerned about the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, though he believes the virus has not spread to the United States. Speaking to reporters at the White House after news emerged that an American working in the DRC had been infected, Trump said, “I'm concerned about everything, but certainly I am.” He added, “I think that it's been confined right now to Africa, but it's something that has had a breakout.”