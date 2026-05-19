/What is Ebola? Symptoms, Congo outbreak, US travel measures and Trump’s remarks

An American citizen has tested positive for Ebola after being exposed to the virus while working with a medical missionary group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to US officials. Dr. Satish Pillai, Ebola response incident manager at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the individual developed symptoms over the weekend and was being evacuated to Germany for treatment. The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has already claimed at least 100 lives, while more than 390 cases are suspected, according to the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in a statement to the BBC. The CDC also confirmed that efforts were underway to evacuate at least six other Americans who may have been exposed to the virus.