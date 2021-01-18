Norway: Australia demands information after 29 die following COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, 29 people died after being administered Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine in Norway. Following the incident, the Australian Health Minister has demanded detailed information of the incident on an urgent basis.

Greg Hunt, the Australian minister, said the Therapeutic Goods Administration will ask for "additional information, both from the company, but also from the Norwegian medical regulator".

This statement came after a local Australian media house reported that the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA) has claimed that there is a possibility the deaths could have been caused due to side effects of the vaccination, which can include fever and nausea.

However, it also added that since Norway has been vaccinating the elderly with underlying diseases, it may also have been a huge factor.

"Therefore it is expected that deaths close to the time of vaccination may occur," the agency said in a statement.

After the deaths, the Norwegian authorities had warned the world against vaccinating the elderly and critically ill population.

Pfizer, on the other hand, has claimed there were no concerns raised in their private investigation of the matter.

"Overall, there were no safety signals of concern identified in our clinical trials, including no signal of serious allergic reactions associated with the vaccine," the pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

As of now, Australia has agreed to buy 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.