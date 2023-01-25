North Korea imposes a 5-day lockdown in Pyongyang over 'respiratory illness': Report

North Korea has imposed a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Pyongyang due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, Seoul-based NK News reported on Wednesday, citing a government notice. The notice, that does not mention COVID-19, directs citizens to stay indoors and be available for temperature checks several times in a day.

The news outlet had earlier reported that people in the country were stocking up on essential items. However, it isn't clear if a similar order has been imposed in other parts of the country.

North Korea maintained for a long time that the virus had not reached its shores. It was only last year that it finally reported cases of COVID-19 and declared an end to it by August.

The country never reported clear data related to the virus, but did report increasing number of fever cases. The tally rose to some 4.77 million, out of a population of about 25 million. However, no such cases have been reported since July 29.

State media has been reporting on anti-pandemic measures to battle respiratory diseases regularly, including the flu. However, it hasn't yet talked about any lockdown order.

On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA said the city of Kaesong, that lies near the border with South Korea, had intensified public communication campaigns. It urged all working people to "observe anti-epidemic regulations voluntarily in their work and life".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE