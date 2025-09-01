North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang in his armoured train on Monday for China, where he will be attending the ‘Victory Day’ parade in the capital Beijing, said local media reports. Kim will rub shoulders with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and other world leaders during the ‘Victory Day’ parade on Wednesday in his first such multilateral international meeting. He will be among 26 other heads of states, including leaders from Myanmar, Iran, and Cuba, in attendance. It will also be the first time that a North Korean leader will attend the military parade in China since 1959.

Kim’s armoured train is said to have a restaurant car serving fine French wines and dishes like fresh lobster.

The train’s heavy protection slows it down, and consequently Kim’s journey is likely to take up to 24 hours, said a report of South Korea’s Yonhap agency.

The reclusive leader rarely travels abroad, and his recent contact has been limited to Putin, whom he met twice since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, started the tradition of travelling by train

The tradition of travelling via train was started by Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, who visited Vietnam and Eastern Europe. Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, also travelled by train, as he was reportedly afraid of flying.

China’s military parade in Beijing marks 80 years since the end of the second world war. Xi Jinping will be flanked by leaders of some of the world’s most heavily sanctioned nations—Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Myanmar—and other leaders of the global south, but almost no leaders from the West. Only Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be attending from Europe while Bulgaria and Hungary will send representatives.

Tens of thousands of military personnel will march in formation through Beijing’s historic Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two and the end of the conflict.

The 70-minute parade is likely to feature China's latest weaponry, including aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems.