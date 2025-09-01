/Jaishankar calls Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Muttaqi, expresses condolence on quake deaths, promises more aid

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday and expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the 6.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Afghanistan overnight. Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry reported that over 800 people have been confirmed dead in the destruction caused by the earthquake.

Jaishankar said that India has delivered 1000 family tents in Kabul, and 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by the Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. The external affairs minister said that more aid will be on the way from India.

Dr S Jaishankar said in a post on X, “Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time.”

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake struck at 11:47 pm local time (1917 GMT), with its epicentre about 27 kilometres northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province. The tremors originated at a shallow depth of eight kilometres, which amplified the impact and caused destruction.

Jaishankar had made the first minister-level outreach to the Taliban administration in Afghanistan in May 2025 after the Taliban administration had condemned the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 innocent civilians dead. India is yet to officially recognise the Taliban administration.

Jaishankar had then posted on X, “Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

Muttaqi had hosted senior Indian diplomat Anand Prakash in Kabul on April 27 in the backdrop of growing India-Pakistan hostilities following the attack in Pahalgam.

