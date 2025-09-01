/Russia assessing investments for Su-57 fifth-gen fighter jet production in India: Report

Russia is reportedly carrying out assessments to determine the investments it would need to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet in India amid growing bonhomie between Moscow and New Delhi in the face of turmoil in global trade and geopolitics arising from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. India has stated that it requires at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets, and the Russian Su-57 is a strong contender for the requirement along with the American F-35 jet, said an ANI report, citing defence sources.

The Indian public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) already manufactures Su-30MKI fighter jets under license at its Nashik facility, and could also be used for Su-57 production if required, sources told ANI. They added that several other Indian facilities engaged in producing Russian-origin defence platforms can also contribute to local manufacturing of the aircraft, thereby helping reduce costs.

India and Russia have been coming closer at a time when Trump and his aides in the administration have been viciously attacking Delhi and imposing tariffs on Indian businesses.

Besides the fifth-generation fighter jets, the Indian and Russian leadership have been discussing more defence projects. The Indian side has asked for high-end air defence systems like the S-500 and the S-400 along with other equipment.

The Russian side, right from the topmost level, has been asking India to buy the Su-57 fighter jets. India was part of the Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project till 8-10 years ago but backed out due to some issues.

Sources said the possibility of reviving the old project also cannot be ruled out at the moment in view of the global environment.

The US administration has also been trying to push the F35 deal with India.

India is also working to produce its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft project, for which clearance was given last year, and the first aircraft is likely to be ready for commissioning by the year 2035, and its first flight is likely by the year 2028.

Russia proposed to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in India with complete transfer of technology if the Indian government gives its nod, officials said.

A spokesperson for Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state arms exporter, told Reuters earlier that the jet could enter production in India as early as this year.

“Producing the aircraft locally will ensure that manufacturing and maintenance are not disrupted by Western sanctions,” the spokesperson told reporters on the sidelines of the Aero India aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru.