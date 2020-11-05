North Korea prohibits smoking in public spaces: State media

North Korea has decided to ban smoking in some of the public places to promote a healthy lifestyle for its citizens, the state media KCNA reported.

The decision was taken on Thursday by North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly to promote "hygienic living environments" in the country.

As per the law, the consumption of tobacco has been prohibited in some of the public spaces. These areas are important and very specific venues such as the majority of the political institutions, ideological education centres, theatres and cinemas, and medical and public health facilities.

The country took the decision after it was observed that North Korea has a very high rate of people who smoke tobacco. As per a report by the World Health Organisation, nearly 43.9 per cent of men in the country are chain smokers as of 2013.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, too, is a chain smoker and has often been photographed with a cigarette bud in his hand during his public appearances or inspections. He has also photographed taking a smoking break at a railway station in the southern Chinese city of Nanning in 2019 on his way to Hanoi, while on his way to meet the US President Donald Trump for a summit.

As per the new rule, the legal and social control of the state on the production and sale of tobacco has also been tightened.