/North Korea blasts Japan's diplomatic bluebook as 'grave provocation'. Here's why

North Korea on Wednesday (Apr 14) accused Japan of a “grave provocation” after Tokyo criticised Pyongyang’s nuclear programme in its annual diplomatic report. The response came days after Japan’s foreign ministry released its latest diplomatic bluebook, a document that outlines the country’s foreign policy stance. In it, Tokyo reiterated its opposition to North Korea possessing nuclear weapons, a position it has maintained for years. Calling North Korea's recent spate of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM)-class ballistic missile launches "unacceptable", Japan said "this series of actions by North Korea constitutes a grave and imminent threat to Japan's national security and poses a clear and serious challenge to the region and the international community, and are totally unacceptable."
Pyongyang reacts sharply, accuses Japan of 'sharp provocation'
In a statement carried by state media, an unnamed official from North Korea’s foreign ministry said Japan’s position "encroaches upon the sovereign rights, security interests and development rights of our sacred state.
North Korea framed its nuclear programme as a matter of self-defence. The "measures for bolstering up its defence capabilities... belong to the right to self-defence", noted the statement.
North Korea accuses Japan of 'gangster-like logic'
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North Korea also dismissed Japan's bluebook as "woven with conventional gangster-like logic and absurdity".
North Korea has also made its current position clear in recent months, it does not intend to give up its nuclear arsenal. Officials have described the country’s status as a nuclear power as "irreversible," while vowing to continue to strengthen its capabilities.
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Wider regional concerns
Japan's bluebook also raised concerns over Pyongyang's reported military support to Russia in its war in Ukraine, including the supply of troops and ammunition.
At the same time, the report reflected a subtle but notable shift in Tokyo’s language toward China. For the first time in a decade, Japan stopped referring to Beijing as "one of its most important partners," instead calling it simply an "important neighbour." That change comes amid rising tensions over Taiwan.