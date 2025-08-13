A planned fight between two juveniles escalated into a deadly mass shooting on Monday (April 20) near a middle school in Winston-Salem, authorities said. The incident occurred at Leinbach Park on Robinhood Road, close to Jefferson Middle School, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “What we have confirmed at this point is that two juveniles agreed to meet at the park to fight,” Winston-Salem Police Assistant Chief Jake Swaim was quoted as saying.

Authorities received a report of a fight around 9:52 am, but as officers responded, “the call was upgraded to a shooting,” Swaim said. “The situation escalated, and multiple individuals began shooting at each other,” Winston-Salem police said in a social media post. “This is an isolated incident and remains under active investigation,” the department added. “Several individuals, both victims and suspects, have been identified and located.”

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Nearby schools, including Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School, continued normal operations. “The schools are safe,” Swaim said, while advising parents to use alternate routes due to road closures near the park. Leinbach Park and surrounding roads remained closed as officers maintained a strong presence in the area. Police also deployed drones and urged residents to avoid flying personal drones to prevent interference.