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North Carolina mass shooting: Two killed as planned fight turns deadly in Winston-Salem

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 01:02 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 01:04 IST
North Carolina mass shooting: Two killed as planned fight turns deadly in Winston-Salem

For representative purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

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A planned fight between juveniles escalated into a mass shooting near a North Carolina school, leaving multiple victims and prompting a major police response

A planned fight between two juveniles escalated into a deadly mass shooting on Monday (April 20) near a middle school in Winston-Salem, authorities said. The incident occurred at Leinbach Park on Robinhood Road, close to Jefferson Middle School, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. “What we have confirmed at this point is that two juveniles agreed to meet at the park to fight,” Winston-Salem Police Assistant Chief Jake Swaim was quoted as saying.

Authorities received a report of a fight around 9:52 am, but as officers responded, “the call was upgraded to a shooting,” Swaim said. “The situation escalated, and multiple individuals began shooting at each other,” Winston-Salem police said in a social media post. “This is an isolated incident and remains under active investigation,” the department added. “Several individuals, both victims and suspects, have been identified and located.”

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Nearby schools, including Jefferson Middle School and Mount Tabor High School, continued normal operations. “The schools are safe,” Swaim said, while advising parents to use alternate routes due to road closures near the park. Leinbach Park and surrounding roads remained closed as officers maintained a strong presence in the area. Police also deployed drones and urged residents to avoid flying personal drones to prevent interference.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation. Please allow law enforcement to use their drones without interference,” police said in a post on X. The shooting occurred in a park located in a suburban residential neighbourhood northwest of downtown Winston-Salem, a city of around 250,000 residents, long known as the home of RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Police said several victims and suspects have been identified and located, though efforts are still underway to account for everyone involved.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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