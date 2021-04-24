No new fracking permits in California starting 2024

The US state of California is planning to end issuing new permits for fracking in the state starting 2024. State governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the move as the state works to limit extraction of fossil fuel over the next few decades.

“Hydraulic fracturing”, or is it is commonly called “fracking” is a way to extract hydrocarbons. Largely, it has been criticised for its negative environmental impact. Even then, fracking amounts for over 17 per cent of California’s production, AFP reported.

"The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day," governor Newsom said in a statement.

"As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I've made it clear I don't see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil”, Newsom added.

Oil and gas regulator for California intends to stop handing out fracking permits from 2024. The work will be overseen by California’s Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management.

In addition, Newsom urged California to work out ways to eliminate oil extraction by 2045. California is hoping to be carbon neutral by 2045 and under Newsom intends to ban combustion-engine vehicles by 2035.

