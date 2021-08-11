No jab, no job: New South Wales allows people to return to construction sites, only if vaccinated

New South Wales has decided that people cannot return to their construction jobs if they have not been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The government announced that people are now allowed to return to construction sites — one of the major industries of the area — but first they have to be fully vaccinated. This has led to some people having to get out of their comfort zone and getting vaccinated, even those who did not plan on getting vaccinated.

"I didn't want to get the vaccine ... but I needed to get the jab or I don't have a job," Nick, a 31-year-old man who drives for an engineering company, was quoted by Reuters. He declined to give his surname.

While Australia has been trying its best to control the spread of the virus, the government has failed to vaccinate the majority of the eligible population. As of now, less than 25 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, repeated lockdowns in the country have left the population frustrated and has resulted in a downward spiral of the country's economy.

Victoria state's Premier Dan Andrews has said the 'stay-at-home' orders will stay in place till at least August 19. "If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney right now," Andrews said.