'No indication' KGB agents were on flight diverted to Belarus: Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday that there were no indications that Belarusian KGB or any other secret service agents were on the Athens-Vilnius flight that was diverted to Minsk in order to arrest a dissident on board.

"We have no indication there were KGB agents or any security service agents on board the plane. None. Zero. And we investigated it very carefully," Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Germany tabloid Bild.

Last Sunday, Belarus sent a fighter jet to force the Ryanair passenger flight to land in Mink. Roman Protasevich, a dissident activist who was onboard was then detained by Belarus authorities.

Mitsotakis said the plane diversion, which Belarus claimed was due to a supposed bomb threat, was "an act of state-sponsored piracy" with the sole purpose of arresting Protasevich.

Belarus opposition figures and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary have suggested that members of the Belarusian security agency, still known as the KGB, were on the flight and also deboarded in Minsk.

But Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed the claim.

Detention of Roman Protasevich led to strong condemnation from western countries.

(With inputs from agencies)