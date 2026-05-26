/‘No act of aggression will go unanswered’: Iran accuses US of ‘blatant violation’ of ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday (May 26) warned the United States of retaliation, accusing Washington of violating the fragile ceasefire during the last 48 hours in the southern coastal province of Hormozgan. Tehran did not specify the incident. This comes after US the US military struck Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz, saying that they acted in “self-defence”. The attacks came despite a ceasefire between the two countries and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

“The US terrorist army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the ceasefire ... has, in the past 48 hours, committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Tehran “will not leave any evil unanswered and will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation.”

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Earlier on Monday (May 25), the US Central Command said that American forces had attacked missile sites and boats that were trying to lay mines in the Gulf. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that it had fired at US aircraft attempting to enter the Islamic Republic’s territory.

Oil tanker struck off Oman

As tensions renew between the US and Iran, an explosion damaged an oil tanker while sailing off Oman, UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday (May 26). The agency added that the crew and vessel were safe following the incident.

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“The crew and vessel are safe, although the master reports some bunker fuel has discharged into the sea,” UKMTO said. It added that the incident happened in the Gulf of Oman, about 60 nautical miles east of Muscat. While it did not share details on the cause of the blast, it said that it was an “external explosion.”