/Nikki Haley’s son calls for limit on foreign students in US universities, no public office for naturalised US citizens

Nalin Haley, the son of Indian-origin former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, has called for a limit on foreign students in American universities and said that naturalised US citizens should not be allowed to hold public office. Speaking during a podcast with Tucker Carlson, Nalin Haley said, “Naturalised citizens should not be able to hold public office. Growing up here is a big part of understanding the country. We need to stop and limit the amount of foreign students who are coming to universities. Some of them are spies for the foreign governments. But it is just that we should put our kids first.”

Batting for an “America first” policy, Nalin said that people should have their loyalty to America first. “We should also not allow dual citizenship because that is the stupidest idea. Because you are either American or not,” he said.

On a question about serving in the foreign military, he said, “That idea alone is insane. Dual citizenship is already bad enough. But to serve in another country’s military is disqualifying.”

Earlier this month, Nalin took a strict stance on immigration and sought an end to the H-1B visas.

“What we saw with Obama is that we had a lot of immigrants coming here, and the thought was, ‘Oh, you don’t need to change. You don’t need to have your loyalty to America. You could be who you are’. No, you need to assimilate. And you need to act like an American and support American values and support American workers and American people,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

H-1B visas are granted to highly skilled foreign workers, many of whom come from India.

During the interview, he was asked to comment on people being surprised by his stance on H-1B visas, given that he is Indian-American and these visas are often issued to Indian nationals.

Nalin replied, “I mean, they shouldn’t be because I’ve seen how it’s affected my friends and those around me. At the end of the day, my loyalty is to America.”

“We are seeing kids graduate with six figures in debt and not having a job to show for it. My main friend group graduated with great degrees from great schools. It’s been a year and a half since graduation. Not one of them has a job,” he said.

“And when we look at all the other statistics, we see that 58% of recent college graduates are unemployed. Of those 42% that are employed, 50% of them have temporary jobs or jobs that don’t require a degree,” he added.

“We need to get rid of the foreign worker visas. We need to ban H-1B visas. And we need to punish companies that are not putting American workers first and are putting foreigners first. It is a massive problem,” he added.