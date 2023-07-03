Nigerian president rides in convoy of 100+ cars, draws flak

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has courted controversy for riding in a presidential convoy of more than a hundred vehicles. This development came just weeks after Nigeria abolished subsidies on fuel. This is exactly why the president of impoverished African nation is facing criticism of 'squandering' public money and being insensitive towards the country's needs.

Local media has also took on the president for what it described 'flaunting' the 'opulence' which would be unusual even for those countries which lend money to Nigeria.

The president rode in a convoy of more than 100 cars in Nigeria's Lagos after returning from abroad.

Some of the government supporters reportedly defended the long convoy. Some analysts however described this as bad optics. Calls to cut costs Tinubu is gearing up to announce ministerial appointments. He is facing calls from the people for cutting cost of governance.

The government's decision to abolish fuel subsidies has caused a dramatic increase in fuel prices. This has reportedly doubled the cost of transport and food prices in Nigeria. Additionally, the government has imposed new taxes on diesel and car ownership.

The situation has led to many demanding curb in expenses of the government.

“The government is too big; we need a limited government,” said Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria, in an interview on Arise TV recently.

The media in the country is quoting other experts who are reportedly saying that the current situation in the country is an opportunity to curb government excesses like hefty allowances given to lawmakers, the planes in the presidential fleet, inflated government budgets and expenses and so on.

In an inaugural lecture for Tinubu last month, Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank, criticised the high cost of governance.

