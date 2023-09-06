Niger: France begins discussions to withdraw 'certain elements' of army

France has begun talks with Niger's military about withdrawing "elements" of its army from the country following the military coup, reported AFP citing defence ministry source.

There is wide speculation that France will be forced to withdrw completely from Niger. The July 26 military coup ousted French ally President Mohamed Bazoum.

Currently, about 1500 French troops are deployed in Niger as part of France's larger fight against jihadists in the Sahel region of Africa.

Niger had become a crucial hub for France after coups in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso. French troops were forced to withdraw from these countries.

"Discussions on the withdrawal of certain military elements have begun," the defence ministry source told AFP, asking not to be named. The source did not give details.

Relations between Niger and France, the country's former colonial power and traditional ally, went swiftly downhill after Paris stood by the elected Bazoum and declared the post-coup regime as illegitimate.

The coup leaders suspended several military cooperation agreements with France on August 3. This included one with a month-long notice period which expired on Sunday.

Niger's military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine said Monday that "contacts" were under way about a "very swift" departure for Paris' troops.

However, Zeine has said that he hoped to "maintain cooperation if possible with a country with which we have shared many things."

A source close to Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told AFP on Tuesday that talks were in progress about "easing movements of French military resources" in Niger.

The source reportedly noted that French forces had been "immobilised since anti-terrorist cooperation was suspended" following the military takeover.

The French forces are mostly concentrated at an airfield near the capital Niamey. The airfield has been targetted in recent days by thousands of protesters asking them to leave.

The coup in Niger has been seen as a fresh major blow to French influence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.