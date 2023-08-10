Niger coup: This tailor in Niamey is busy sewing Russian flags

Just a few days after the change of regime in Niger, pro-coup protesters were seen waving the Russian flag as they staged demonstrations in the streets of the crisis-hit nation. Media reports mentioned that in the capital city of Niamey, demonstrators were seen with Russian flags. Across West Africa, support for Russia has seen a rise amid anti-French sentiment.

The news agency Reuters reported a story of Nigerien tailor Yahaya Oumarou, who is busy making those flags that have gained attraction globally.

The report mentioned that Oumarou carefully ran cuts of white, blue and red fabric under his sewing machine, as he was assembling them into the three horizontal bands of Russia's flag.

The report mentioned that the flags have been in high demand since President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed in a military coup late last month. The coup led to some Russian support among crowds celebrating it.

It is similar to pro-Russian sentiments following previous military takeovers in other West African countries, alarming the West who see it as a symbol of their influence slipping out of the hands of some long-standing regional partners.

As quoted, Oumarou said: "This is a Russian flag I'm sewing right now. Lately, people have been coming to my workshop to make flags for Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. On the day of the rally at the national stadium, for example, many people came to sew flags - but especially from Russia."

Also read: At least nine dead in fire at holiday home for disabled people in France

"Since the coup, I have made dozens of these," said Oumarou, who works in the capital Niamey.

Fabric vendor, Dedeya Alhassane, told the news agency: "Over the past few days, I've been selling fabrics in the colours of Russia. Traders and people from the city are buying these fabrics."

Alhassane said that he can't estimate how much fabric has been sold lately, but when a product is easy to buy, it becomes difficult to stock very early on.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE