Nigel Farage bank account leak leads to resignation by NatWest boss

NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose has stepped down as chief executive officer immediately after she admitted to being the source of an inaccurate story about Nigel Farage's bank account, Sky News reported on Wednesday (July 26).

Rose had earlier admitted a "serious error of judgment" in discussing former Brexit party leader Farage's relationship with the bank with a senior BBC journalist.

The taxpayer-backed lender has faced intense political and media scrutiny over a decision by its private bank Coutts to close Farage's accounts, after the politician-turned-broadcaster obtained an internal document which said this was partly because his views were not "aligned" with the bank's.