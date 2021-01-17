News brief: UK to host G7 summit, US prepares for Biden inauguration, and more

UK invites India to first G7 summit of Biden era to be held in June

The UK has invited India to a G7 summit -- to be held in June, the government has said | READ MORE

Kremlin critic Navalny faces arrest as he flies back to Russia

Arch Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny faces imminent arrest as he returns to Russia from Germany on Sunday | READ MORE

Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, security beefed up across Washington

The incoming president of the United States, Joe Biden, will sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office, his top aide has said | READ MORE

US investigating officers find no evidence of murder plot in Capitol attack

US Justice Department investigators have not found any evidence yet that the rioters who ransacked the US Capitol last week intended to capture and kill any lawmakers | READ MORE

Covaxin consent form assures compensation in case of adverse effects

A consent form for Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is promising compensation to the receiver in case of "severe adverse event" | READ MORE

US-bound migrant caravan in Guatemala swells to over 8,000 people

Over 8,000 Honduran migrants have entered Guatemala after a first group pushed past border police late Friday and others soon followed on the first step of a journey north they hope will take them to the United States | READ MORE

Erdogan seeks to mend ties with EU sensing a hostile US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to mend Turkey's ties with European Union sensing a hostile US under Joe Biden administration. Relations between Ankara and Brussells are at a low | READ MORE