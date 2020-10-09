New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is bookies favourite to win Nobel Peace Prize

The bookies are placing their bets on New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, a report claimed.

A report by NZ Herald said most of the bookmakers have kept Ardern in the top three candidates with climate activist Greta Thunberg and the World Health Organization.

The New Zealand prime minister, who is nominated for her work post deadly Christchurch shootings and during coronavirus pandemic, is in a three-point lead over other two leading candidates, the report said.

Ardern was nominated last year too, but the prestigious prize was conferred upon Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his contribution to settle the conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

Meanwhile, various polls have shown that Ardern is poised to win the October 17 general election and getting Peace Prize would be a big election boost for the 40-year-old prime minister.

An opinion poll by TVNZ/Colmar Brunton has found that Ardern's centre-left Labour Party has a support of 48 per cent, well short of the record 59 per cent it received in mid-May, but enough to retain her seat with the support from other smaller parties.

In terms of choice as preferred PM, Ardern led the list with 54 per cent support and far more than her closest rival who had a backing of 18 per cent in the poll conducted in late July.