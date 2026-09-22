/New York flight disruptions: How an accidental cable cut linked to an Amtrak rail line caused chaos in the skies

An outage hit every major airport in the New York City area on Monday due to damaged communications lines at a key air traffic control facility in Philadelphia. The system could have moved to a different fibre-optic line, but someone had cut it during work on the nearby Amtrak rail line. This caused ground stops and delays at more than half a dozen Northeast airports.

The outage struck at 10 am as more than 1,000 flights were delayed or cancelled. Notably, the problem came as New York gears up to welcome 130 world leaders and ministers for the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Cause of flight chaos in New York region

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford confirmed that a circuit failure at Philadelphia’s Terminal Radar Approach Control led to loss of radio and radar equipment at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport. "Unfortunately, that circuit failed today. And when it went to flip into the backup, we discovered that the backup fibre had a break," Bedford said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the issue stemmed from the primary communications line at the Federal Aviation Administration facility in Philadelphia, which failed. The backup fibre optic line was also cut off by railroad construction workers. He added that this meant that air traffic controllers were left without radar or communications for hours. Duffy added in a social media post that "it will take some time to clear all existing delays" even after the repairs.

Flight cancellations and delays at New York area airports

The outage led to major disruptions at the affected airports. In Newark, air traffic came to a near-standstill. According to flight-tracking site Flightradar24, no commercial flights landed at the airport from about 9:40 am to 5:20 pm. At the Philadelphia International Airport, more than 200 flights were cancelled. Disruptions also occurred at the LaGuardia and Kennedy airports in New York. The Philadelphia, Teterboro, and Westchester County airports were also impacted by the circuit failure, the FAA said.

The lines were fixed by 6 pm and airport operations were back on track, although residual delays continued. "The telecom lines have been repaired, and all airport operations in the Northeast are resuming," Duffy said on X. "It will take some time to clear all existing delays, so please check with your airline for the latest information." Notably, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Teterboro and Philadelphia were still experiencing hour-long delays at this time.