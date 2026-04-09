/New US-Iran talks on the table? Trump claims ‘they want a deal’, Iran open to negotiations but warns of escalation

The United States and Iran appear to be moving toward another possible round of negotiations, even as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate sharply. US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 13) hinted that backchannel communication may already be underway, suggesting renewed diplomatic interest from Tehran or intermediaries. “We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal,” Trump said at the White House, without elaborating on who participated in the conversation.

His remarks came just hours after the US moved to restrict vessels from transiting a key waterway connected to Iranian ports and coastal areas, a move seen as potentially heightening tensions amid ongoing global energy concerns.

Iran signals conditional openness to talks

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Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said Tehran is open to another round of talks with the US, but only if Washington avoids what it considers “unlawful demands.” At the same time, he warned that Iran remains fully prepared for escalation if required.

“If you want progress in any diplomatic process, both sides should be ready for negotiations. And they should avoid unlawful demands,” Fathali told a media briefing at the Iranian embassy. “Our high-ranking officials said we are ready for peace, we are ready for negotiations. But you should know that Iran is also ready for war.”

He also accused Washington of making unreasonable conditions while noting that key issues were discussed in previous regional talks, including nuclear concerns, sanctions relief, and war-related reparations. “But I think that they [the US] have some unlawful demands,” he said.

Iran warns it is prepared for escalation

Commenting on the US move to restrict access related to Iranian ports, Fathali said Washington is aware of Iran’s capabilities and readiness to respond. “Our high-ranking officials have said they are ready for all options. You can see how in our response and reaction.”

While reaffirming Iran’s commitment to international law and maritime navigation, he said Tehran considers the Strait of Hormuz as being under shared jurisdiction. He added that Iran would soon announce a mechanism for passage through the strait, without clarifying whether any new rules would affect foreign shipping, including Indian vessels.

Talks depend on US stance

Fathali stressed that the future of any renewed negotiations depends entirely on Washington’s approach. The continuation of any ceasefire or diplomatic process, he said, “depends on the way they approach these negotiations,” adding that Iran would proceed only if its conditions were accepted. “They wanted to finish the war in three or four days, but…the duration, the scope, and the geography of the war are under our control. You can see this situation after the 42-day war,” he said.