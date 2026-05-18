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New round of Iran-US talks in Islamabad? Pak PM's ‘optimistic’ about lasting peace amid renewed war fears

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 18, 2026, 11:05 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 11:05 IST
New round of Iran-US talks in Islamabad? Pak PM's ‘optimistic’ about lasting peace amid renewed war fears

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Photograph: (AFP)

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad hopes to host a second round of US-Iran talks to secure lasting peace amid fears of renewed conflict. The push comes as reports suggest the US and Israel may restart strikes on Iran despite an April ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Amid reports claiming that the US and Israel can launch fresh strikes on Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed hope that a second round of direct talks between the Washington and Tehran would take place in Islamabad. He said that such a negotiation could pave the way for a “lasting peace” between the two sides. Sharif said Pakistan remains “optimistic about achieving permanent peace between the United States and Iran,” adding that Islamabad is working to “do its utmost” to guarantee that outcome through hosting a new round of negotiations. The Pakistani PM made the remarks while speaking to a British newspaper The Times.

What we know about the possibility of war again?

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This comes amid reports that the US and Israel are preparing to restart the war with Iran as the ceasefire did not result into long-term peace deal and opening of Strait of Hormuz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with US President Donald Trump and reportedly discussed about the war. Netanyahu held meeting with his cabinet and Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday. Though, the Trump administration has announced the end of Operation Epic Fury, a report suggested that that US officials are planning to launch fresh strikes on Iran under a new name “Operation Sledgehammer."

Pakistan's role as mediator

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Pakistan has played a role of a mediator and was able to make US and Iran strike a ceasefire in April as American and Iranian delegation held marathon talks in Islamabad. Though the negotiations did not produce a final settlement capable of ending the war, they positioned Pakistan as a key regional mediator between the United States and Iran. Trump has praised Pakistani PM Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir and called the country “great.”

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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