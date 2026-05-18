Amid reports claiming that the US and Israel can launch fresh strikes on Iran, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed hope that a second round of direct talks between the Washington and Tehran would take place in Islamabad. He said that such a negotiation could pave the way for a “lasting peace” between the two sides. Sharif said Pakistan remains “optimistic about achieving permanent peace between the United States and Iran,” adding that Islamabad is working to “do its utmost” to guarantee that outcome through hosting a new round of negotiations. The Pakistani PM made the remarks while speaking to a British newspaper The Times.

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This comes amid reports that the US and Israel are preparing to restart the war with Iran as the ceasefire did not result into long-term peace deal and opening of Strait of Hormuz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conversation with US President Donald Trump and reportedly discussed about the war. Netanyahu held meeting with his cabinet and Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday. Though, the Trump administration has announced the end of Operation Epic Fury, a report suggested that that US officials are planning to launch fresh strikes on Iran under a new name “Operation Sledgehammer."

Pakistan's role as mediator