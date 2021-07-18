Nevada woman breaks into dentist's office, pulls 13 teeth from patient: Police

According to Washoe County police, a 42-year-old US woman broke into a dentist’s office, stole money and pulled 13 teeth from an unconscious patient on two separate occasions.

Laurel Eich, who is not a dentist, broke into a dental office where she claimed to have worked earlier, said the police.

During the May 3 break-in, Eich allegedly stole $22,861 in cash and checks, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

She also broke-in on a different date to perform the tooth extraction, Eich told the police.

The accused woman was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and perform surgery on another without a medical licence.

As per a Daily Mail report, the woman, who is a resident of Reno, allegedly performed the extractions 'on her own time'.

Now, Eich is in custody in Washoe County jail on a $20,000 bond.