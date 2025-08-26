/Netanyahu 'regrets' Gaza hospital 'mishap' as Israel kills 4 journalists — Past incidents when Israeli PM 'regretted' attacks

Hours after Israel's strike at Naseer Hospital in southern Gaza killed 19, including four journalists, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his 'regret' and called the incident a 'tragic mishap.' The Palestinian health ministry said that Israel carried out two strikes on the Nasser Medical Complex within minutes of each other. While the first hit the fourth floor of the hospital, the second strike hit ambulance crews and emergency workers, killing 'first responders and aid workers.'

In a post on X, Netanyahu expressed deep regret over the tragic incident at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, emphasised respect for journalists, medical staff, and civilians, and stated that an investigation is underway. He reaffirmed that Israel's war is against Hamas, aiming to defeat them and rescue hostages. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)said that it does not “intentionally target civilians.” It added that the IDF was forced to attack because ‘Hamas began this war, and created impossible conditions.’

Past incidents when Netanyahu has expressed ‘regret’

Church Shelling in Gaza City: A month earlier, in July 2025, stray Israeli tank fire struck the Holy Family Catholic Church, Gaza’s only Catholic place of worship, leaving three civilians dead. Netanyahu’s office later said Israel regretted the incident, attributing it to stray ammunition. He personally conveyed remorse in a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, underscoring that harming religious sites or civilians was never Israel’s intention. "Israel deeply regrets that a stray ammunition hit Gaza's only Catholic Church, killing three people sheltering there. Every innocent life lost is a tragedy. We share the grief of the families and the faithful," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Rafah strike: Following an Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons' tent camp in Rafah that killed around 45 civilians, Netanyahu acknowledged it was a “tragic mistake” and said it did not reflect Israel’s intent. He also announced an investigation into the incident. “Despite our utmost efforts not to harm innocent civilians, last night, there was a tragic mistake. We are investigating the incident and will obtain a conclusion because this is our policy,” Netanyahu said in an address to Israel’s parliament.

Who were the journalists killed?

Gaza’s Government Media Office identified the four journalists killed in the strike as:

• Hossam al-Masri – photojournalist with Reuters

• Mohammed Salama – photojournalist with Al Jazeera

• Mariam Abu Daqa – journalist who worked with outlets including The Independent Arabic and Associated Press

• Moaz Abu Taha – freelance journalist



