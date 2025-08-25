/Israel's ‘double-tap’ strike on Nasser Hospital leaves 19 dead, including 4 journalists: Who were they?

An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza killed four journalists on Monday, according to local officials. In total, 19 people were killed in the attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, said Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the Gaza Health Ministry’s records department.

What happened at Nasser Hospital?

The Palestinian health ministry said Israel carried out two strikes on the hospital within minutes of each other. The first hit the fourth floor of the Nasser Medical Complex. Soon after, a second strike hit ambulance crews and emergency workers who had rushed to the scene. The hospital said the “double-tap” attacks killed journalists, health workers, and first responders.

How has Israel responded?

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it had carried out “a strike in the area of” the hospital. It added that it “does not target journalists as such” and said the military chief has ordered an initial inquiry. However, the IDF statement did not acknowledge hitting the hospital directly, nor did it mention the two consecutive strikes or specify what was being targeted.

Who were the journalists killed?

Gaza’s Government Media Office identified the four journalists killed in the strike as:

• Hossam al-Masri – photojournalist with Reuters

• Mohammed Salama – photojournalist with Al Jazeera

• Mariam Abu Daqa – journalist who worked with outlets including The Independent Arabic and Associated Press

• Moaz Abu Taha – freelance journalist