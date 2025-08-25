/Israel's ‘double-tap’ strike on Nasser Hospital leaves 19 dead, including 4 journalists: Who were they?

An Israeli strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital killed 19, including four journalists. Two rapid strikes targeted the hospital and emergency responders, causing multiple casualties among health workers and first responders.
An Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza killed four journalists on Monday, according to local officials. In total, 19 people were killed in the attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, said Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the Gaza Health Ministry’s records department.
The Palestinian health ministry said Israel carried out two strikes on the hospital within minutes of each other. The first hit the fourth floor of the Nasser Medical Complex. Soon after, a second strike hit ambulance crews and emergency workers who had rushed to the scene. The hospital said the “double-tap” attacks killed journalists, health workers, and first responders.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed it had carried out “a strike in the area of” the hospital. It added that it “does not target journalists as such” and said the military chief has ordered an initial inquiry. However, the IDF statement did not acknowledge hitting the hospital directly, nor did it mention the two consecutive strikes or specify what was being targeted.
Gaza’s Government Media Office identified the four journalists killed in the strike as:
• Hossam al-Masri – photojournalist with Reuters
• Mohammed Salama – photojournalist with Al Jazeera
• Mariam Abu Daqa – journalist who worked with outlets including The Independent Arabic and Associated Press
• Moaz Abu Taha – freelance journalist
The Israel-Hamas war has become one of the deadliest conflicts for journalists in modern history. At least 192 journalists have been killed in Gaza over the past 22 months, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). In comparison, CPJ says 18 journalists have been killed during Russia’s war in Ukraine.
With international media barred from entering Gaza except on rare guided tours, global news coverage relies heavily on Palestinian reporters and local residents. Israel has often questioned their affiliations but continues to deny access to others.
In a statement, Hamas said, “The cowardly enemy aims to deter journalists from conveying the truth and covering war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and the catastrophic living conditions of our Palestinian people in Gaza.”