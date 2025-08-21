/IDF vehicles on border, thick black smoke in sky: Israel takes first step to takeover Gaza city - PICS show what's happening

Israel has approved a plan to capture Gaza City, calling up 60,000 reservists. Netanyahu ordered a shortened timeline for the operation. The IDF has reached the city's outskirts. Hamas condemned the move, accusing Israel of ignoring ceasefire efforts. Satellite images show military buildup.
Israel's defence minister on Wednesday approved a military plan for the conquest of Gaza City, authorising the call-up of about 60,000 reservists, piling pressure on Hamas as mediators push for a ceasefire.
Hamas said that Israel's plan showed its "blatant disregard" for efforts of the mediators to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal. It also criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lack of response to the proposal, accusing him of being "the real obstacle to any agreement" and of not caring about the lives of Israeli hostages.
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have intensified their military campaign in Gaza, advancing into and securing the outskirts of Gaza City. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with heavy fighting reported in urban areas.
Satellite images reveal Israeli forces preparing for a likely ground operation to seize Gaza City. The images also show that camps housing displaced Palestinians in the area have been dismantled in recent days.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Wednesday that the Israeli premier had ordered a reduction in timelines for taking control of Hamas strongholds and defeating the militant group, but it did not specify the new timelines. “The prime minister expresses his deep appreciation to the reserve fighters who were mobilized and to their families, and to all IDF soldiers,” his office added.
Israel's military has launched "Gideon’s Chariots II", a major operation aimed at taking over Gaza City. The plan involves encircling the city, eliminating Hamas, rescuing hostages, and establishing full Israeli security control. To execute this, Israel has mobilised around 60,000 reservists, with more likely to follow. This escalation comes after Hamas accepted a new ceasefire and hostage deal mediated by Egypt and Qatar. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged an immediate ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire. Currently, 81% of Gaza’s households face severe food insecurity, and acute malnutrition