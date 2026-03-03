Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu made first appearance in a television interview after Iran attacked his office. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday (Mar 2) had claimed that it targeted Netanyahu's office and the air force commander headquarters. Israeli authorities said that no there were injuries in the strikes even as they issued no statements about Netanyahu's whereabouts or his condition. Now, Netanyahu has appeared in a Fox News interview and insisted that the operations in Iran can be long but would not be ‘endless war.’ Iran is attacking nations in West Asia, including Israel, as part of retaliation after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint strike by Israel and the US.

"You're not going to have an endless war," Netanyahu said. “This is going to be a quick and decisive action.” He later added that the conflict "may take some time, but it's not going to take years." The Israeli PM also said that Iran had been building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months. “They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programs and their atomic bomb programs immune within months. If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future.”

What IRGC said?

"The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu and the location of the regime’s Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles during the 10th wave," the IRGC said in a statement on Telegram after attacking Israeli PM's office on March 2. "The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime’s air force commander were targeted,” a statement carried by Fars news agency stated. Earlier on Monday, several social media accounts claimed that Netanyahu may have fled to Germany. However, it was proven to be fake as the Israeli PMO stated that Netanyahu met the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Staff, and the Director of the Mossad in Tel Aviv on Sunday (Mar 1).