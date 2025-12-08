/Netanyahu approves $35bn gas deal with Egypt. Details here

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he approved on Wednesday a major gas export deal with Egypt worth nearly $35 billion.

"Today, I approved the largest gas deal in Israel's history. The deal is worth 112 billion shekels ($34.7 billion). Of this total, 58 billion shekels ($18 billion) will go to the state coffers," Netanyahu said during a televised address.

"The agreement is with the American company Chevron, with Israeli partners who will supply gas to Egypt," Netanyahu added.

Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who was present during the address, said it was the "largest export deal in the state's history".

Netanyahu said the money would "strengthen education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, and the future of the next generations".

"This deal greatly strengthens Israel's status as a regional energy power, and it contributes to stability in our region," he added.

Israeli firm NewMed Energy announced in August the signing of a $35 billion deal to provide Egypt with natural gas.

The deal would increase the total volume of gas supplied to Egypt to 130 billion cubic metres, according to a report published by the firm.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, NewMed Energy said it had received "approval to export gas to Egypt, enabling the execution of a deal estimated at roughly $35 billion".