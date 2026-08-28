Nepal issued a warning on Friday (August 28) to move to higher ground after a dam upstream in Tibet was reported to have burst. This comes after two days of glacial collapse, which caused deadly flooding in Nepal, claiming the lives of over 450 people.



"Information has been received that a water dam has burst again on the Tibetan side," police said in a statement. “All security personnel, rescue workers, and the general public deployed in rescue and relief operations are requested to remain alert and immediately move to a safe location/report the incident.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs meeting

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs a meeting on Tibet rescue operations with his top leaders on Friday, according to state media. The meeting comes two days after a landslide hit the Nepal-China border.

"All efforts must be made to search for and rescue missing people inside and outside of the country," officials of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo said at the meeting, according to Xinhua News Agency.

"There are still many hidden dangers of glaciers, ice lakes and geological disasters in the surrounding area, and rescue is facing great difficulties," Xinhua reported the leaders saying, adding that China was considering emergency aid to Nepal and "international relief cooperation".

Earlier today, the UK pledged £5 million to support relief efforts in Nepal, while China has organised emergency supplies and financial aid, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal said. The European Union also signalled it stands ready to provide further assistance, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicating on X that additional European aid could be mobilised.